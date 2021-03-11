Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 343.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

