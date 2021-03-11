Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $493.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.53 and a 200 day moving average of $514.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.