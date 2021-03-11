Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 25,558 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $72,008,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.