Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 27,627 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

