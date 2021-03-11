Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DNPLY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,730. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

