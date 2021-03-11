Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 11th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKILY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKILY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

