Daimler (DDAIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/23/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.65. 27,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

