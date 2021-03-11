Daimler (DDAIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/23/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/17/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/5/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/1/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/26/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/20/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/13/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.65. 27,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
