Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.55

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.55 ($64.18) and traded as high as €72.64 ($85.46). Daimler shares last traded at €72.64 ($85.46), with a volume of 3,378,523 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.41 ($78.13).

The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

