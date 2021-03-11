Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Dairy Farm International’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dairy Farm International stock remained flat at $GBX 4.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Dairy Farm International has a 1-year low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.07 ($0.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.07.

