Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Outperform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 238,615,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

