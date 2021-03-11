Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 18.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,237,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 22.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.32. 39,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.