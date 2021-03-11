Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

