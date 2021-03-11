Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $212.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.34. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

