DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.60 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $73.37 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

