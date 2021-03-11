Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

