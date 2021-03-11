Dash (DASH) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $238.47 or 0.00411452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.64 or 0.05618873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,019,107 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

