Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 37,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

