Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DTST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 37,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.97.
Data Storage Company Profile
Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.