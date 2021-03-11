Databroker (DTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

