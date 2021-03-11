Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Datadog by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,192,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

DDOG opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,732.42 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Insiders sold a total of 1,943,358 shares of company stock valued at $197,031,699 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

