Datum Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $81,717.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

