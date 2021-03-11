DAV Coin (DAV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $249,201.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $249,201.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 224.5% against the US dollar.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00352902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,261.68 or 0.99840418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00034217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00102806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DAV Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

