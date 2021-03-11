David Ellen Sells 10,117 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $624.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.