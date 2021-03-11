David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 332,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,635. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

