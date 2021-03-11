Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.