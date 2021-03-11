Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

