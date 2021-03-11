DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.41

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 22183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after buying an additional 670,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

