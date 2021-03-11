DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,444.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019356 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001052 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

