Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.43) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

DBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

DBTX opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

