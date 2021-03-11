Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

