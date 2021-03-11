Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $22.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37,016.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $122.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.83 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

