DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $51.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $51.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018254 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,439,598 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

