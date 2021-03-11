Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company stock opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $363.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

