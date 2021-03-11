DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $3.58

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00006360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $555,469.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,009 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

