Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.12

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $36.93. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 50,271 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 139.46%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

