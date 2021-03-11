Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.92 ($162.25).

Shares of DHER opened at €107.10 ($126.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of €122.64 and a 200-day moving average of €108.89.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

