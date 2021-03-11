Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the February 11th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Delphax Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 219,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. Delphax Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

