Delphy (DPY) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $445,235.04 and approximately $53,062.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00051748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00705720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

