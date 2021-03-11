Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 477,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,662,295. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

