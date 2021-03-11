Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $65.72. Approximately 578,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 653,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock worth $174,884,130 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

