DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY):

3/8/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

3/1/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XRAY opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.