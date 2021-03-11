Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 52.45 Per Share

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,290 ($42.98) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,217.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,987.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

