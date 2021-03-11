Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Mark Breuer Purchases 4,000 Shares

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Shares of DLN stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,316 ($43.32). 232,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,010. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,217.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,987.05. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

