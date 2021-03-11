Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DESTQ stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Destination Maternity has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.