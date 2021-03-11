Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DESTQ stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Destination Maternity has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Destination Maternity Company Profile
