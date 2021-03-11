Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

