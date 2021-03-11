Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in February

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSNY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,750. The company has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.46. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.