Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €260.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.30 ($230.94).

SAE opened at €183.00 ($215.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.92.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

