Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $82.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBER. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 506,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.