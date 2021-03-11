Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $61.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 3,846.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,996,000 after buying an additional 5,946,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,480,000 after buying an additional 368,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Big Lots by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,760,000 after buying an additional 187,228 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,695,000 after buying an additional 139,932 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Big Lots by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,563,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after buying an additional 310,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.