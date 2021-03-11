Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $25.50

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

MCFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,005. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,782,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

