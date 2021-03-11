Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $18.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBLK. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

SBLK opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

